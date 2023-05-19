Report: Arsenal want to sign midfielder with £105m release clause now











Arsenal are now interested in signing Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis this summer.

It is no secret at this point that the Gunners’ priority is to sign a new man in the middle of the park in the upcoming window. Granit Xhaka is set to leave the club in the coming weeks as well, which means they may even sign two new midfielders.

Arsenal have been linked with plenty of names, and Luis has joined the list now, according to O Jogo (print edition, 18th May 2023, page 4).

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Arsenal want to sign Florentino Luis

Florentino Luis is no stranger to being linked with a big move to clubs like Arsenal.

The now-23-year-old has been a popular name in Europe for a few years now. He is one of Benfica’s prized possessions, and he has always been seen as someone who will end up at a massive club.

The report claims that Arsenal, Napoli and AC Milan all have Luis on their transfer wish list ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, Benfica are not going to make it easy for interested clubs.

Luis has been tied down to a contract until the summer of 2027, and his deal is protected by a release clause of an eye-watering £105 million.

That puts them in a very strong position in potential transfer negotiations, and that complicates things for interested clubs like Arsenal.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

TBR View:

Florentino Luis is an ‘amazing‘ player and it is no surprise that Arsenal are watching him.

The Gunners’ transfer philosophy over recent years has been to sign talented young players under the age of 24 and help them become stars in the Premier League.

Edu and Mikel Arteta’s plan has worked perfectly so far, and Luis checks those boxes as well.

However, the only way we can see Arsenal making a move for the Benfica man is if they fail to sign both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo this summer.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

