Journalist provides update on Dusan Vlahovic amid Arsenal interest

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that there’s a genuine chance Dusan Vlahovic leaves Juventus over the summer, after he’s been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Vlahovic has been long linked with a move to north London after Mikel Arteta’s side nearly signed him back in 2022.

The 23-year-old eventually joined Juventus and despite finding the back of the net on a regular basis under Massimiliano Allegri, he is seemingly unhappy under the Italian boss.

Juve News reported earlier this month that Arsenal are likely to test the Old Lady’s resolve by bidding for the striker, with the club struggling with off-field problems.

Now, it seems that there is a genuine chance that Juve will allow him to leave over the summer.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Vlahovic could leave Juventus

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs claimed that Vlahovic is not as happy under Allegri as he was during his time at Fiorentina.

As a result, Premier League clubs could be presented with a genuine opportunity to sign him at the end of the current season.

“Dusan Vlahovic is the other one I think to keep a really close eye on because there’s a real opportunity for a Premier League club to come in the summer and sign him from Juventus because there’s so much upheaval because their finances aren’t great,” the CBS journalist said.

“They are not likely now because of their 15 points deduction to make Champions League football and even though Max Allegri could well go at the end of the season, at the moment, Vlahovic, despite scoring goals, is not as happy playing under Allegri as he was in the Fiorentina system before he moved.”

Photo by Gianluca Ricci/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal have since brought in Gabriel Jesus after they missed out on Vlahovic and it would be a surprise to see them move for the £70 million-rated striker once again.

Eddie Nketiah is proving he can be a useful alternative option to the Brazilian and it remains to be seen if Arteta would be keen on having another striker in the squad.

The Gunners will surely prioritise other areas of the pitch come the summer, as they still seem short in the middle of the park and out wide.

