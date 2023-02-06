Arsenal Transfer News: Battle for Dusan Vlahovic set to happen with Manchester United keen











Arsenal could be back in the market to try and sign Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, but face competition from Manchester United.

Vlahovic has long been on the radar of Arsenal and they nearly signed him in 2022. However, he moved to Juventus and has since had an up and down time of things in Turin.

But with Juve struggling with off-field matters, Vlahovic’s future is being called into question. And according to Juve News, Arsenal are now likely to bid for Vlahovic again.

“A hot summer also seems to be on the horizon for forwards. One of them is definitely Vlahovic. The Premier League is now traveling in another great and is potentially able to present very high offers, and Italy remains of the favourite destination,” the report cites journalist Niccolo Ceccarini as saying.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

“Arsenal had already tried to sign him before the transfer to Juventus. The idea remained and at the end of the season, a new attempt is very likely. In England, however, they are not the only one. Manchester United has also started to move. Overall, the situation is evolving.“

The ‘ridiculous‘ Serbian is regarded highly by Arsenal and United. Reports in January had suggested Arsenal were ready to bid £71m for him after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

TBR’s View: Vlahovic can help Arsenal but it’s a big price

Dusan Vlahovic remains a good striker and while he’s been inconsistent at Juventus, he is a quality operator on his day.

The £70m+ price tag does make this deal seem hard to fathom though. It’s more likely that United would be the ones willing to pay that, rather than Arsenal, who already have Gabriel Jesus.

Of course, the market can soon change and Juve might be forced to sell anyway, bringing the price down. Either way, Vlahovic seems to be a name to watch once more.