Report: Arsenal submit bid for 22-year-old 'revelation' keen on N5 move











An exciting report has begun doing the rounds involving Arsenal and French full-back Sacha Boey.

The Gunners have been linked with the Galatarasay ace for a number of months now.

Now, with the summer transfer window on the horizon, Arsenal seem to have got the ball rolling.

Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images

Turkiye Gazetesi – via Sport Witness – claims that the Gunners have submitted a bid for Boey.

The Turkish outlet says Arsenal have ‘stepped in’ for the transfer and are ‘determined’ to get it done.

Apparently, the Gunners’ offer is ‘approaching €20million’ (£17.2million).

Although it’s not enough for Gala, they are willing to negotiate to get it over the line, said the report.

Arsenal seemingly don’t want to lose that opportunity and are ‘expected to accelerate’ to complete the deal.

The Gunners are apparently hoping to get the deal over the line amid competition for Boey from Brighton.

Our view

Arsenal could certainly do with bringing in reinforcements at right-back in wake of the season just gone.

Ben White may have done well, but Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury, combined with Cedric Soares’ loan move, left them short.

Arsenal cannot allow that to happen again if they want to go all the way in the Premier League and claim cups too.

With that in mind, Boey is a great shout for the Gunners. He’s talented, young, and won’t break the bank.

As per Whoscored, he has ‘proven a revelation for Galatasaray this season and his performances suggest he is ready to make the next step up in his career.

‘Given his skill set, he could prove a shrewd addition at the Emirates this summer.’

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal cult hero Bacary Sagna has endorsed Boey, saying he’d be ideal for the Gunners.

“One player I really like is Sacha Boey, the right-back at Galatasaray,” he said earlier this year. “I think he would fit Arsenal perfectly.

“As a right-back myself, I have to say I think he is amazing, I’m sure he is in the minds of many clubs to sign.”

Meanwhile, journalist Jonathan Johnson has backed Boey to “potentially develop into being one of the leading players in that position for France in the years to come.”

Better still, Boey is reportedly keen on a move to Arsenal above the likes of AC Milan.