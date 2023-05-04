‘He doesn’t do enough’: Pundit says midfielder Tottenham insiders want to sign is just a ‘luxury player’











Steve Nicol has labelled James Maddison as a ‘luxury player’ amid a number of links to Tottenham Hotspur.

Insiders within Spurs are apparently very keen to bring Maddison to north London. In fact, Sky Sports reported that Spurs want to sign Maddison no matter who their next manager is.

However, it’s fair to say that Nicol thinks that this stance could be a mistake. Indeed, speaking on ESPN, the pundit stated that he believes Maddison doesn’t work hard enough to play for one of the top clubs in the world.

A luxury player

Nicol gave his verdict on Maddison.

“To me he’s one of those who hasn’t fulfilled his potential. He has ability, he can strike a ball, he can play a pass. He has all of the abilities you need to play at the highest level. Unfortunately, he doesn’t do enough work for me, you see him in batches, what we used to call a luxury player. That is for me why he won’t end up at a top club. He will be sold, but to where? He can play for most teams on the planet, but I don’t think he fits the best teams,” Nicol said.

Potential is there

Nicol says that Maddison has all of the ability needed to be a top player for a top club, and that’s what matters the most isn’t it?

Yes, he could work a bit harder at times for Leicester, but it’s not easy to get motivated when you’re in a relegation battle for a team that you’re looking to leave in the summer.

Make no bones about it, if Maddison was playing in team pushing for the Champions League and surrounded by players who are on his level, the midfielder would up surely up his levels.

