Fabrizio Romano has suggested that clubs in Saudi Arabia are willing to pay £34.4 million for Thomas Partey who could now leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Romano has taken to Twitter on Wednesday to provide an update on the future of the Gunners midfielder who is perhaps a surprise contender to depart the Emirates in this window.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Thomas Partey has generally been outstanding when he has been on the pitch for Mikel Arteta’s side. Fitness has been an issue. But he has just had arguably his best season for the club.

Romano says Saudi clubs will pay £34.4m for Partey

Nevertheless, it seems that the Ghanaian could depart in the near future. Fabrizio Romano has suggested that he is one of the players in the sights of the Saudi Pro League.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Meanwhile, there are also teams in Europe interested in the 30-year-old. And Romano thinks he could be on the move in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, he suggested that Arsenal could net up to £34.4 million by selling Partey to a club in the Kingdom…

Understand Saudi clubs are prepared to pay €40m in installments to Arsenal for Thomas Partey. He’s a concrete option for Saudi — his exit is possible as revealed on Sunday. 🚨⚪️🔴🇸🇦 No decision yet on player side. He also has approaches from Europe. No new deal talks at #AFC. pic.twitter.com/lLSj3dPtyP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

Of course, much will depend on what players Arsenal are ready to bring in. Letting Partey go would potentially be a gamble given the ability he has out on the pitch.

But if Arteta is looking to use him as more of a peripheral figure next year, the money set to be put on the table in this window may simply be too good to turn down.

Arsenal have the opportunity to really kick on an establish themselves back amongst the regular title contenders in the Premier League this year.

And with that, some ruthless decisions are going to have to be made. Letting Partey leave may be one of those if there are teams willing to pay nearly £35 million for him this summer.