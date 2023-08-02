Arsenal have been incredibly busy this summer.

The Gunners have spent around £200m on three new signings, and they’re not done yet.

Indeed, the north London club seem to still have one more trick up their sleeve in the shape of David Raya.

It has been reported that Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Raya, personal terms are said to have been agreed and the player himself has supposedly informed Brentford of his desire to move.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Unfortunately for Arsenal, this may be where this summer of fun comes to an end.

Indeed, according to The Mail, the ‘world class’ goalkeeper could be Arsenal’s final signing of the summer.

Raya could be Arsenal’s final signing of the summer, and he would be the icing on the cake in every sense of the phrase.

Not only is the Spaniard a top-class goalie who would provide excellent depth between the sticks, this move would be all the more sweeter due to the fact they would be signing one of Tottenham’s top targets.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Before Arsenal even got involved in this race it was reported that Spurs were incredibly keen on Raya.

In fact, the player himself actively wanted to join Tottenham at one point, but after Spurs baulked at his asking price, he’s found himself on a pathway to the Emirates instead.

Arsenal absolutely love getting one over Tottenham, and this would be brilliant in that sense.

Of course, there are arguments to make that the Gunners don’t need Raya given that they already have Aaron Ramsdale and he’s done a fantastic job over the past two seasons, but when the door opens to sign a player of Raya’s ability, you have to take your opportunity.

Sadly, Arsenal may not sign any further players after Raya, but what a final signing this could be.