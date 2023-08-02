‘Mind blown’: Journalist claims ‘world class’ player has just told his club he wants to join Arsenal

Arsenal looked to be all-but finished in the transfer window this summer after spending around £200m on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

However, as always, the Gunners have one more trick up their sleeve in the shape of David Raya.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been strongly linked with Arsenal for a little while now, and according to Steve Kay, speaking on KS1 TV, the goalkeeper has now told Brentford that he wants to join the Gunners.

Indeed, Kay said that his mind has been blown by this story and the developments, and he is led to believe that Raya has now told Brentford that he wants to join Arsenal.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Raya wants Arsenal

Kay shared what he knows about the ‘world class’ goalkeeper.

“I said a little while ago that nothing would surprise me in this window, but this is the one that was on my mind when I said that a few minutes ago. It’s absolutely amazing,” Kay said.

“Personal terms are agreed. The player has told Brentford he wants to come to Arsenal. Arsenal and Brentford are now in conversation over signing David Raya. Absolutely mind blown. It looks like if Arsenal can agree a fee with Brentford which is between £30m and £40m, David Raya is an Arsenal player.”

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Turn of events

This is quite the turn of events.

Indeed, all summer long Arsenal haven’t been linked with a new goalkeeper, but now, it looks like they may be about to go out and sign one of the best on the market.

Raya is a top class player who would be an asset to any club, but it has to be said that Arsenal don’t necessarily need him given how good Aaron Ramsdale has been in recent times.

This is certainly an intriguing story, and it looks as though Raya could genuinely be an Arsenal player very soon.