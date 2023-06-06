Arsenal could sign 'one of the biggest prospects' in Europe for less than £17m - Fabrizio Romano











Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Ivan Fresneda for months now, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that he’ll be available for a very affordable fee.

The Gunners pushed Manchester City as far as they could, but sadly for them, they fell five points short in the end. A good transfer window this summer could change that next season, and the North Londoners are expected to be very active.

Among all the names linked with a move to Arsenal is young Fresneda, who has been branded as ‘one of the biggest prospects’ in Europe.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda could be available for under £17m

Arsenal already have two solid right-backs in Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, while youngsters Reuell Walters and Brooke Norton-Cuffy are showing real promise as well.

However, the Gunners are still expected to be on the market for a new full-back this summer, and along with the likes of Sacha Boey and Joao Cancelo, Ivan Fresneda‘s name keeps coming up.

The Spaniard was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window. A move even looked imminent at one point, but he ended up staying at Real Valladolid in the end.

Now, following the Pucelanos’ relegation from La Liga, Fresneda is very likely to leave. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal have not bid for him yet, contrary to what other reports have claimed, but the Gunners still retain an interest in the 18-year-old.

Fresneda’s release clause now stands at just over £17 million. Romano claims interested clubs could potentially sign him for even lesser money in the coming weeks.

He tweeted: “Iván Fresneda’s release clause is now available for €20m (£17m) after Valladolid’s relegation, confirmed.

“Sources feel Fresneda could still leave for less than €20m in the summer. Interest but NO bid from Arsenal. Dortmund, strongly interested.”

TBR View:

Fresneda is a huge talent.

The Spaniard, still just 18 years old, possesses immense potential, and under a manager like Mikel Arteta, he could become one of the top full-backs in Europe in a few years’ time.

However, Borussia Dortmund are also in the race to sign Fresneda this summer, and the teenager will probably get more game time there in Germany than at Arsenal.

That could be a huge factor in the upcoming window, but Arteta has always been good at convincing players, and Arsenal fans will be hoping he can do the same again with Fresneda now.

