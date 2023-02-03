Manchester City now want to sign Arsenal-linked Arda Guler this summer











Manchester City are already plotting to usurp Arsenal in the summer window with a move for Turkish footballing sensation, Arda Guler.

Guler, 17, is regarded as one of Europe’s top young prospects at the moment. And Turkish outlet Fanatik claims that Pep Guardiola could try and lure the youngster to City in the summer.

A report from The Sun regards Guler as having ‘superstar potential’ and it seems the top clubs in England are already putting themselves in a position to do business.

Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Guler, who plays as a midfielder, has caught the eye with Fenerbahce with his close control and ability to shine in men’s football at such a young age. Of course, we know City aren’t the only ones keeping an eye on Guler at the moment.

Back in December, reports had claimed Arsenal had made a ‘serious offer’ for Guler. Turkish outlet Tavkim ran that report, suggesting the Gunners were more than keen on signing the teenager.

It very much seems Guler could have the pick of clubs come the summer. And if it comes to a battle between Arsenal and City, then the battle lines could be drawn before a ball is even kicked.

TBR’s View: Guler is one to watch for Arsenal and City

You’re doing something right if at 17 you are playing for one of Europe’s biggest and most revered clubs.

The pressure of playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey is massive. But Guler seems to have taken it all in his stride and it’s little wonder there is so much interest in him.

For City and Arsenal, it’s a chance to go head to head again. It’s a chance to get one over the other as well. Guardiola and Arteta are both great managers. It means, then, Guler might have a big decision to make.