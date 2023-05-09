Report: Agent wants to convince 'unbelievable' £62m Arsenal target to leave current club and return to PL











Arsenal have received a boost in their bid to sign Raphinha, with Deco flying into Barcelona on Wednesday to try and convince the forward to return to the Premier League.

That is according to a report from Sport, which suggests that Barcelona are looking to raise funds and reduce the wage bill during the coming months.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Sport’s report notes that Newcastle and Chelsea want the Brazilian. But reports from the Daily Mail have suggested recently that Arsenal are also keen on Raphinha.

Deco set to try and convince Raphinha to consider offers to leave Barcelona

Raphinha has had a promising first year at Camp Nou. He has scored 10 goals and contributed 11 assists in all competitions. And yet, he has not quite been able to silence all of his doubters since moving to Catalonia.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

It seems that his agent thinks that he needs to move again. Sport claims that Deco will arrive in Barcelona this week to try and convince Raphinha to move back to the Premier League.

Arsenal have reportedly made a big play to sign the 26-year-old in recent months. Sport previously suggested that the Gunners made a £62 million bid for Raphinha before signing Leandro Trossard in January.

They seemingly remain admirers. And they are now gearing up for a Champions League return next term. They could, of course, still end this season as Premier League winners.

If Raphinha decides that he is willing to leave Camp Nou, Arsenal would potentially be an incredibly tempting option. There is a lot of competition out wide at the Emirates. But they will need a bigger squad next term.

Raphinha is an ‘unbelievable‘ player who has proven himself in the Premier League. It would be a real statement if Arsenal could bring him back one year after he left England.