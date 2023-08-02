Ashley Phillips to Tottenham is a deal that has had more twists and turns than the spaghetti junction.

The Blackburn defender apparently had a medical with Spurs two weeks ago, and yet, here we are a fortnight on and no deal has been announced.

Apparently, Blackburn have been haggling over a fee for the 18-year-old.

The defender was initially thought to be available for around £2m, but Blackburn have been holding out for a bigger fee, thought to be nearly £10m.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

As you can imagine, that has caused a bit of an issue for Tottenham, but according to The Standard, this deal has now been given the greenlight.

Indeed, this report states that the centre-back should join Tottenham this week in a deal that could ultimately be worth around £6.5m.

It sounds as though Blackburn and Tottenham have reached something of a compromise on this figure, and Phillips should be Spurs’ first defensive addition of the summer.

The teenager is a bright prospect, but it would be something of a shock if he played a key role for Spurs this term.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At the age of 18 with no Premier League experience, Phillips isn’t ready to play for a top six club at this point, but he is certainly one for the future.

One thing is for sure, Phillips has to be the first of many additions at centre-back this summer.

Ange Postecoglou has been very open about the fact he wants more centre-backs through the door at the north London club, and while Phillips does tick that box, he’s probably not what Spurs fans were thinking about when they pictured a defensive rebuild this summer.

The likes of Edmond Tapsoba and Micky Van de Ven continue to be linked, and while Phillips should sign for Spurs shortly, senior additions must be soon to follow.