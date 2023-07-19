A rather surprising transfer rumour emerged on Tuesday evening as it was reported that Tottenham were closing in on the signing of Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers.

A teenage defender, Phillips isn’t likely to be a landmark signing for Spurs this summer, but this could well end up being a bargain for Spurs.

Indeed, Blackburn are being forced into selling the player due to their ongoing financial difficulties, and Tottenham are set to sign the youngster for just £2m.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

That is according to Alan Nixon who shared some details of this deal on his Patreon page.

Apparently, Spurs don’t see Phillips as a first-team player immediately, but they do think he has what it takes to be a future star.

In all honesty, it’s not hard to see what Spurs see in this young man.

At the age of 19, he’s already one of the most physically imposing players in the Championship, and while he does need to finetune his game, he has so much time on his side to improve.

We’ve seen in recent years just how good defenders from the Championship can be once they’re settled in the Premier League. The likes of Adam Webster, Ben White and Tyrone Mings have all become Premier League stars after stints in the second-tier, and Spurs will be hoping that Phillips can do the same.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Of course, this doesn’t spell the end of Tottenham’s hunt for defensive reinforcements, their shortcomings at senior level are there for all to see, but maybe, just maybe this is the long-term solution to some of their defensive deficiencies.

We don’t want to pile tons of pressure on a young player who is still finding their way in the game, but if Spurs think that Phillips can be a quality player, then he may well be on his way to great things.