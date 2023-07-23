Tottenham now quoted nearly £10m to sign ‘phenomenal’ youngster

Tottenham are in danger of pulling out of a deal to sign Blackburn Rovers teenager Ashley Phillips, after the Lancashire club demanded huge money.

Phillips is believed to have already had a medical in north London ahead of a potential move to Spurs. Ange Postecoglou is keen to add the youngster to the ranks as he builds out his squad.

However, according to The Sun, Tottenham’s move for Phillips is in jeopardy after Blackburn ramped up the asking price for their man.

The Sun claims that Rovers are now looking for a package worth nearly £10m for Phillips. Part of that is a £5m up front sum, with the rest made up in a number of bonuses over coming seasons.

That £10m is a far cry from the £2m Tottenham thought they could snap Phillips up for.

Phillips is regarded by Blackburn as a ‘phenomenal‘ young talent and the Championship side are wanting to be properly compensated for their man.

Of course, money in those sorts of figures won’t be an issue for Spurs or any Premier League team.

But Tottenham are not wanting to overpay and knowing Daniel Levy, he’ll not want to give in to demands of another club, even if it is for a deal worth only £10m.

Blackburn within their rights

Tottenham might end up getting Phillips over the line anyway but there’s nothing wrong with Blackburn demanding the money they are here.

Phillips is one of the best young players in England at the moment in terms of players actively playing in the first-team.

Therefore, Rovers are entitled to ask for money they feel he’s worth.

At the end of the day, £10m is nothing for Spurs and if they want him, they’ll have to simply pay up. Failing that, they risk losing out on a player who appears destined for the very top.