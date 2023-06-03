Report: 53-year-old manager Spurs want really needs convincing before he is hired











For the past few weeks we’ve been hearing that Luis Enrique is very keen to take the Tottenham job.

Indeed, Napoli’s president stated that Enrique is really tempted by one option in the Premier League, while numerous reports have stated that he’s keen to head to north London.

However, now, we’ve had a bit more of an insight into Enrique’s state of mind, and it sounds as though hiring the Champions League winner won’t be all that straightforward.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Enrique does like the idea of managing in England, but he will need to be seriously convinced by a competitive project before he takes his next job.

Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It sounds as though Enrique is going to be really picky about which club he joins next, and, in all honesty, he has every right to be.

Yes, we’ve had these reports that Enrique is really keen to join Spurs, but let’s be honest, he’s a Champions League winning manager who has been in charge of Barcelona and Spain recently, he can afford to be picky.

Enrique isn’t a young manager making his name, he’s already written his name into the history books, and he doesn’t need to take any job that could potentially hamper his reputation.

Spurs will have to really convince Enrique that they’re able to compete at the top level if they want to hire the Spaniard, but, as ever, that is easier said than done.

The reality is that Spurs aren’t ready to compete at the top level, they’re the eighth-best team in England with a star player who may well leave this summer – not such an appealing destination for a manager who wants to join a club that can be successful right away.

Enrique may not be as keen on the idea of managing Spurs as some would have you believe.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

