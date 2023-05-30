Director suggests manager is heading to a PL club, there's claims Tottenham want him











Luis Enrique is now in talks with Italian champions Napoli amid claims Tottenham Hotspur could appoint him.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has provided an update on the Spaniard’s future.

However, Napoli director Aurelio de Laurentiis believes he’s destined for a move to the Premier League.

It’s now been more than two months since Tottenham sacked Antonio Conte.

The Italian made his position at the club untenable after an explosive rant following a 2-2 draw with Southampton.

At the time, Spurs were still in contention to qualify for the Champions League.

By the end of the campaign, Tottenham had missed out on European football altogether.

After missing out on Arne Slot, Tottenham are still searching for their next manager and director of football.

Luis Enrique has recently been linked with Tottenham but has now entered talks with Napoli.

The Italian champions have parted ways with Luciano Spalletti finally delivering a Scudetto for the club.

However, Napoli are still concerned about Premier League interest in the Spanish coach.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Enrique enters talks with Napoli amid Tottenham interest

Posting on Twitter about the 53-year-old manager, Romano said: “Napoli are in talks with Luis Enrique as one of the main candidates for the job after Luciano Spalletti decided to leave the club. Negotiations ongoing.

“Club cautious as Luis Enrique is also in other top clubs list but Napoli will insist again.”

Speaking about the Spanish coach, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis suggested those talks hadn’t been particularly fruitful: “For sure Luis is top coach, we discussed but I can tell you that he has Premier League clubs in mind”.

“I said that he won’t find same food or places there… but Premier League is more attractive, of course.”

Now that the season is over, there’s no reason for Tottenham to rush into appointing a new manager.

The last time they did that they ended up with Nuno Espirito Santo which was a disaster for all parties.

Luis Enrique is one of the most highly-rated available managers right now, and it’s no surprise Tottenham and Napoli are interested in him.

However, he’s not managed a club team for some time and may not be well suited to the Spurs job.

Daniel Levy needs to appoint a manager who sees Tottenham as a long-term project.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Given their drop-off this season, they need to find a way to be less reliant on Harry Kane.

Already a Tottenham legend, his future is in doubt with his contract set to expire next summer.

His 30 goals were an extraordinary achievement given the performances of his teammates.

The indecision around the club right now won’t be filling him with confidence about signing a new contract.

Show all