'Waiting for Tottenham': Fabrizio Romano says 53-year-old manager is holding out for the Spurs job











Luis Enrique is holding out for the Tottenham job according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the journalist was discussing Spurs’ search for a new manager, and he says that the Spaniard is one to keep an eye on in this race to become the new manager of the north London club.

Romano did note that Enrique has held talks with Napoli, but the reporter stated that the ex-Barcelona boss has put that idea on hold as he is waiting for the chance to manage Tottenham.

Enrique waiting for Spurs

Romano shared what he knows about the 53-year-old manager.

“I would keep an eye on Luis Enrique until the end, he has been in talks with Napoli, but he told Napoli that he is attracted by a Premier League option, so I feel that Luis Enrique is waiting for Tottenham now,” Romano said.

Been a long wait

Enrique may be waiting for the Spurs job, but he’s been waiting for quite some time now.

As we all know, Spurs have been looking for a new gaffer for over two months now, and Enrique has been available that entire time.

The Spaniard is someone Spurs have been considering for absolutely ages, but, as of yet, they’ve not pulled the trigger on this one.

Enrique wants the job, that much is fairly obvious, but it’s hard to see Spurs making a move for someone they could have appointed weeks and weeks ago.

A number of things may have to fall into place for Enrique to get this job, and while he’s holding out for this job, he shouldn’t be waiting by the phone expecting a call from Daniel Levy anytime soon.

