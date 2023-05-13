Report: 45-year-old manager praised by Guardiola has admirers at Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur remain in pursuit of a new manager, having put an end to the Julian Nagelsmann speculation.

Spurs were heavily linked with the 37-year-old over the past few weeks in wake of Antonio Conte’s departure.

With Bayern Munich relieving Nagelsmann of his duties, it looked as though Tottenham could move for him.

However, reports started doing the rounds on Friday, claiming Tottenham had never even held talks with Nagelsmann.

There are conflicting reports on this front.

90Min, for example, claimed that Spurs had held initial talks with the German.

They report that Tottenham are now ‘no longer considering him for the gig’, and have other targets in mind.

90Min also named several managers who are reportedly still in the frame for the Tottenham job.

One of those is Marco Silva, who has enjoyed a superb campaign with Fulham.

Last year, the Cottagers secured an immediate return to the Premier League after relegation in 2021.

‘Outstanding’

This season, Silva has steered his side to 10th place in the table after 35 games.

90Min claims the 45-year-old is one of several names who “have admirers” in the Tottenham hierarchy.

Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have lauded him in recent weeks.

The former said Silva’s work has been “unbelievable” and the latter said Fulham have had an “outstanding” season.

Tottenham may not even have to break the bank for Silva.

The Daily Mail recently reported that he has a £6million release clause.

West Ham are also said to be in the race for Silva, so it may not be that straightforward for Tottenham.

Nonetheless, they’ll fancy their chances of landing the Portuguese if they decide to make a move.

Spurs have a big rebuilding job on their hands and Silva has shown he has what it takes to build a great project.