Everton striker Neal Maupay has struggled for the Blues this season, with Sean Dyche consistently overlooking the Frenchman, but he could now be set to depart Goodison Park this summer after just one season on Merseyside.

The French forward arrived at Everton in a £15m deal from Brighton & Hove Albion last August, but in 20 Premier League games, the 26-year-old has managed just one goal, in a 1-0 over West Ham in September.

However, according to A Spor, Maupay has been offered to Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce, who may be interested in taking the out-of-form forward off Everton’s hands.

Contracted at the Blues until 2025, Fenerbache’s interest could provide an opportunity for Everton to recoup some of Maupay’s £15m transfer fee, allowing Sean Dyche to bring in his own man, with at least one attacker a must in this summer’s window.

The report also claims that Italian side Salernitana are interested in Maupay’s signature, and the forward’s agent Federico Pastorello recently claimed that he would be interested in a move to Serie A, having almost made the switch before joining Everton.

Maupay never shone for Dyche, but his replacement this summer must

Recently, and due to a disappointing run of form, Maupay has lost his place in Sean Dyche’s starting XI to Demarai Gray, with 22-year-old academy graduate Ellis Simms now perhaps the preferred subtitute option following his heroics in the recent 2-2 draw at Chelsea, with Maupay left warming the bench at Stamford Bridge.

One goals in 946 minutes in an uninspiring statistic from a player who promised much upon arrival, though in truth Everton have never played to Maupay’s strengths, and have often been forced to play the Frenchman as a lone striker due to the limited options upfront, however Dyche appears to have made up his mind about the 26-year-old, using him increasingly scarcely in recent fixtures.

Few Everton fans would be disappointed at the player’s departure, provided Sean Dyche was given the money to reinvest in a squad in desperate need of fresh blood.

It will be a big summer for Everton as the club can ill afford to repeat the mistakes made in the last few transfer windows.