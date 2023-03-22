‘We will see’: Neal Maupay could now leave the club this summer, Sean Dyche really believes in him











The agent of French striker Neal Maupay has hinted that the out-of-form attacker could depart Goodison Park this summer after struggling to adapt to life at Everton, despite encouraging words from Blues boss Sean Dyche.

Maupay joined Everton from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer in a £15m deal, but has endured a difficult spell on Merseyside, scoring just once in 20 games in a 1-0 over West Ham United last September.

Indeed, it has been a frustrating campaign for the 26-year-old, and now his agent Federico Pastorello has suggested in a recent interview with Tuttomercatoweb, that Maupay almost switched the Premier League for Serie A before moving to Everton last summer, and Italy could provide an escape route at the end of the season.

Pastorello said: “We had strong negotiations with Salernitana, then he went to Everton. There was a technical change, we’re at the end of the season and we will see what to do.

He sees Serie A as a place to go, we’ll work to satisfy him, there will probably be of the work for him to do in Italy.”

However, Everton manager Sean Dyche recently reiterated his belief that Maupay can score goals in a blue shirt. As reported in the Liverpool Echo, Dyche said of the Frenchman: “You have to keep believing in what they can do. Neil has scored goals in the Premier League.

He got one in four, what 26 goals in 102 at Brighton. Those are his stats. So he has got goals.”

Maupay loss could be felt by Dyche despite form, Everton must spend

Whether Maupay remains or not, Everton will need to heavily invest in their forward line this summer, and have struggled for goals all season, currently sitting as joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League with a meagre 22 goals.

The loss of Richarlison to Spurs in a £60m deal last summer has been compounded by the reoccurring injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin throughout the season.

Anthony Gordon’s £45m departure to Newcastle United in January reduced Everton’s attacking options even further, especially as the money remains unspent.

Despite a complete lack of competition for places upfront however, Maupay has been unconvincing to say the least, and while the Frenchman may not be suited to the role of a lone striker, his contribution has been minimal.

Few Everton fans would lament the loss of Maupay in the summer, and with his current deal running until the summer of 2025, it might be an opportunity to recoup some of the money spent on him, allowing Sean Dyche to bring in his own man.