Tottenham's Harry Winks apologises to Sampdoria after injury-ravaged loan spell











Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has apologised to Sampdoria after spending months on the sidelines during his loan spell in Italy.

Winks was frozen out by Conte at the end of last season as the Italian went about re-shaping his Tottenham side.

The 27-year-old completed a switch to Sampdoria on a season-long loan deal but his first few months in Italy were difficult to say the least.

He didn’t make his debut for the Serie A outfit until the middle of January after picking up a serious ankle injury at the beginning of the campaign.

Now, Winks has issued an apology to the Italian club after an injury-ravaged start to life at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Winks apologies to Sampdoria

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Winks admitted that he hasn’t spoken to anyone at Tottenham since moving away from the club back in August.

The former England international also said that he feels like he owes Sampdoria after the club stuck by him through a difficult spell.

“I feel in debt to Sampdoria,” he said. “If I had been available from the start, I would have given my all to help the team, but I don’t want to think my presence would have been fundamental. This is a great team, regardless of what’s going on.

“I am sorry because the club has always supported me, on and off the pitch. It was important to solve my ankle problem.

“There are amazing people here, and so are the fans. There is a strong sense of beloving and I can only be grateful to the team. There have been many changes, but we’ve never lacked support. We will continue to fight, we can still make it.”

Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images

Sampdoria are currently sitting rock bottom of Serie A and they have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid relegation.

The Italian outfit are 12 points off safety, with just 12 games of the season remaining.

Winks has impressed since his return to action though, with the Italian media nicknaming him ‘the washing machine’ after some tidy displays, as per The Daily Mail.

Of course, Winks doesn’t seem to have a future at Tottenham, even if Conte ends up leaving at the end of the season.

But it’s brilliant to see him back in action for Sampdoria and he will be hoping his displays earn him a decent move over the summer.

