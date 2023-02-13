Reiss Nelson left so impressed by Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun this weekend











Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has once again been seriously impressed with Folarin Balogun after his latest display in France.

Balogun returned to the top of the Ligue 1 scoring charts yesterday, netting his 15th league goal of the season.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram after the match to celebrate Stade Reims continuing their unbeaten run.

Folarin Balogun’s side haven’t lost since September and are slowly rising up the table.

The Arsenal loanee has played a huge part in that success, becoming one of manager Will Still’s most important players.

Balogun overtook former Arsenal teammate Alexandre Lacazette with his latest goal in France.

The pair are fighting over the Golden Boot, ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Balogun last week, saying that ‘he’s got something special’.

Reiss Nelson has clearly been impressed with Balogun, but Arsenal fans may not get to see more of him next season.

A report from The Sun suggests Arsenal could be open to selling the 21-year-old in the summer.

Nelson loves Arsenal loanee Balogun’s latest Ligue 1 goal

Taking to Instagram after Stade Reims’s latest win, Balogun simply said: “Another one.”

Reiss Nelson appears to have been keeping a close eye on his fellow academy graduate, and replied, “Yes sir!”

Balogun is at an important crossroads in his career right now.

He’s proved in France that he’s more than good enough to lead the line for a top-flight team in Europe.

His value is sky rocketing, and that could force Arsenal to cash in on Balogun.

He’s unlikely to jump ahead of Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order at The Emirates.

Balogun could be loaned out again next season, but if he doesn’t perform at the same level, Arsenal may miss out on a big transfer fee.

Nelson loved Balogun’s performance yesterday, and with every goal he scores, he gives Arsenal a bigger headache.

Balogun could end playing in the Premier League next season, but not necessarily at his boyhood club.

Two sides tried to sign him last summer, and he’ll have plenty of suitors this year if he keeps this up.

