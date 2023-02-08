Arsenal rejected two PL sides' summer interest in Balogun - Romano











Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that there were two Premier League clubs who wanted to sign Folarin Balogun during the summer transfer window before Arsenal loaned the striker out to Reims in France.

Balogun has become the latest Arsenal loanee to thrive across the Channel. The 21-year-old moved to Ligue 1 ahead of this campaign. And that move has proved to be an inspired one.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Balogun is the top goalscorer in France’s top-flight this season. He is one clear of both Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette, with 14 strikes this term.

Arsenal fielded Premier League interest in Balogun

He is certainly leaving Mikel Arteta with food for thought ahead of the summer. Reports from The Sun this week claimed that Arsenal may cash in given that he is battling with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah for a place in the Gunners team.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

There will certainly be no shortage of takers if he does become available. Romano has now shared just how many teams wanted the youngster before his move to France in the summer. And amongst those in the running were two of the Gunners’ divisional rivals.

“Arsenal never thought of Balogun back in January, they wanted to protect him as Reims loan has been an excellent decision,” he told Caught Offside.

“Some Italian clubs wanted Balogun in July and also two Premier League clubs and Borussia Monchengladbach but France was the best option. Arsenal will decide his future in May/June, not now.”

It is going to be fascinating to see what step Arsenal take with Balogun ahead of next season. Hopefully, Arteta will be able to find a way to include him in his long-term plans.

He has been ‘brilliant‘ in France. And he is silencing any of his doubters after a difficult spell with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Another loan may be on the cards. Arteta held his nerve when it came to William Saliba, letting him join Marseille last season. And his handling of the centre-back has clearly been vindicated, with the Frenchman proving to be one of the best in the business this term.

It is interesting that, like Saliba, Balogun is taking Ligue 1 by storm this season.