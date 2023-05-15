Reiss Nelson is a huge fan of 44-year-old who’s now the favourite for the Tottenham job











Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has emerged as the leading candidate for the Tottenham Hotspur job and Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson has already admitted he’s a huge fan of the Dutchman.

Spurs distanced themselves from the links to Julian Nagelsmann on Friday after the former Bayern Munich boss was seemingly the front-runner for the job.

Many expected the German to replace Antonio Conte, with The Daily Mail reporting that Spurs even had a free run at the 35-year-old.

But it seems that Tottenham have switched their focus to Arne Slot after an impressive campaign with Feyenoord.

The 44-year-old lifted the Eredivisie title last night and Miguel Delaney claims he is currently the slight favourite to land the Spurs job.

Slot has impressed during his time in Holland and he even gained an admirer in Reiss Nelson last season.

Nelson is a huge fan of Slot

The Arsenal winger spent the last campaign on loan at Feyenoord and played under Slot.

Nelson hailed the Dutchman as a ‘great manager’ while speaking on the Colney Carpool podcast last month.

“Arne Slot is a great manager,” he said. “He really got me into my rhythm.

“He gave me a lot of opportunities to play and I excelled.” as quoted by The Athletic.

Slot only took over at Feyenoord midway through the last campaign but he’s already guided them to a league title.

While he may not be the biggest name on Tottenham’s managerial wish list, he certainly fits the bill for the club.

He’s shown he is capable of transforming a side on a limited budget, while also losing some key players at Feyenoord along the way.

Spurs’ next managerial appointment is a crucial one as Daniel Levy is facing increased pressure from the fans, especially with Mauricio Pochettino on his way to Chelsea.

Slot would be a risk for the club given his lack of experience in the Premier League, but he seems to tick many boxes.

