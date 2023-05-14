'Incredible' attacking manager has just won his domestic league; he's now favourite for the Tottenham job











Tottenham are still searching for a new manager and their fans will be looking on with admiration at Feyenoord’s Arne Slot this evening.

Slot is believed to be one of the candidates Daniel Levy is considering as the new Spurs manager this summer.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Indeed, reports in recent days have even suggested he is the favourite to be given the job. Slot is believed to be in the mix with the likes of Xabi Alonso and Brendan Rodgers as things stand.

And over in The Netherlands today, Slot had his day of celebration as he guided his team to a win over Go Ahead Eagles and with it, secured the Eredivisie title.

Feyenoord’s impressive 3-0 win over Go Ahead has seen them go 10 points clear of nearest rivals PSV.

Astonishingly, they are a whopping 15 in front of Ajax, who are struggling to recover from losing Erik ten Hag to Manchester United in the summer.

Slot, it seems, could very much be the man Tottenham are looking for. And coming in off the back of winning a title might be just what these Spurs players need.

TBR’s View: Slot does his case no harm

With Daniel Levy apparently already impressed by Arne Slot, wrapping up the league title with games to spare will go down just nicely with the Spurs chief as well.

Clearly, Slot is a top manager and a move to a ‘bigger’ club will be on the cards.

Tottenham, if they are serious, need to go out and get Slot. If they don’t someone else will nip in and pinch him.

At the moment, Slot appears to be the most successful and proven manager on the list Spurs are considering.

Winning league titles in any country is no mean feat. And to do it so convincingly, like Slot has, certainly catches the eye.