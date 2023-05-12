Spurs believe they have a clear run for 'one of the best coaches in the world' - report











The latest reports suggest that Tottenham now feel that they have no competition for former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham are set to have a clear run at ‘key managerial target’ Nagelsmann are they look for a new manager this summer.

The North London club have held ‘exploratory talks’ as they look to appoint Nagelsmann. Spurs want to make sure that they complete a thorough process.

Nagelsmann is waiting to find out who the next Sporting Director is of the club and he wants confidence that he will have some control over recruitment.

Spurs confident in Nagelsmann race

The 35 year-old is highly-rated by many and has been hailed as “one of the best coaches in the world”. Many thought he was sacked at Bayern Munich too early.

He has been known to massively improve teams. He did an amazing job making RB Leipzig a team that could consistently battle for Europe.

This makes him an ideal managerial signing for Spurs.

They need someone who can not just give them immediate success. They need someone who can improve the structure and quality of the club. This is to make sure that they consistently are a top four side.

This campaign, they look set to miss out on a spot in the top four and this is not good enough for Spurs. Nagelsmann will also have a point to prove following his stint at Bayern Munich.

They need to look to sign a manager sooner rather than later so that they can make sure they have a good summer transfer window. With a few games still left of this season, Levy has definitely bought himself some time.

