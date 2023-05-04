‘Really skilful’ Tottenham winger could leave this summer, Antonio Conte was big fan – Fabrizio Romano











Exciting Tottenham Hotspur prospect Romaine Mundle could now leave the club this summer.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who shares the potential next destination of the 20-year-old.

It’s been a difficult season for Spurs, and a huge amount is riding on their activity in the summer.

First and foremost, appointing the right manager to take charge is Daniel Levy’s biggest task.

The club then have to decide on Harry Kane’s future as his contract continues to run down.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham’s squad is going to look very bloated once all their first-team players return from their respective loan moves.

It means for several of their most exciting young players, their only option might be to leave the club.

Alfie Devine is expected to depart on loan next season, either to the Championship or League One.

Tottenham youngster Romaine Mundle is another who could leave in the summer.

Despite finally being involved with the first team in the past few weeks, he may have better luck playing more minutes elsewhere.

Mundle could leave Tottenham this summer

Romano provided his Twitter followers with the following update on the winger’s future: “Understand Anderlecht and Standard Liege are amongst number of European clubs racing to sign Romaine Mundle on free transfer from Tottenham.

“Personal terms have been offered to 2003 born winger — priority, sporting project & 1st team football guarantees.”

The ‘really skilful’ winger was a regular sight in Antonio Conte’s first-team training this season.

The Italian also called him up to the bench for their FA Cup match against Portsmouth.

He then featured on the bench four times under Cristian Stellini but has yet to make his Premier League debut.

Ryan Mason continued that trend in his first game against Manchester United, although he dropped out of the squad for the trip to Anfield.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Mundle has a lot of competition at Tottenham right now, but that might change in the summer.

Lucas Moura will be leaving when his contract expires, and there’s no guarantee Arnaut Danjuma’s loan move is made permanent.

A year on loan elsewhere may be the best option right now to see what direction Spurs go in.

However, it’s easy to understand why he may feel a fresh challenge at this stage of his career is the right thing to do.

