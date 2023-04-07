Cristian Stellini calls up 19-year-old Tottenham youngster to first-team training again











Cristian Stellini has once again called up Tottenham Hotspur youngster Romaine Mundle to first-team training ahead of the game against Brighton tomorrow.

Tottenham are preparing for what is a vital game on Saturday as they bid to keep their hopes of finishing inside the top-four on track.

Spurs have fallen down to fifth place after Manchester United and Newcastle picked up wins this week, meaning three points against Brighton is a must.

Stellini will be looking for an improved performance to what the Spurs players served up at Goodison Park on Monday.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

But the Italian will be short of attacking options from the bench, with Lucas Moura suspended and Richarlison still sidelined.

Of course, that could mean Arnaut Danjuma finally gets some more minutes under his belt. And after being named amongst the substitutes on Monday night, Romaine Mundle has been training with the first-team again this week.

Stellini calls up Mundle again

Tottenham posted a video of the players being put through their paces at Hotspur Way on their official YouTube channel yesterday.

Mundle can be spotted amongst the group in the gym and then once again out on the pitches.

The 19-year-old has been named as part of the matchday squad on two occasions over the past three weeks, most recently at Everton.

He’s been ever present for Tottenham’s Under-21s side this season, registering nine goal involvements in 29 appearances.

The talented youngster has been described as a ‘really skilful’ winger and it seems that he has impressed Stellini recently.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It seems unlikely that Mundle will get any minutes from the bench tomorrow though, despite the fact that Stellini is short of attacking options.

Nevertheless, it looks as if he will be named amongst the substitutes once again and it may be wise to hand him an opportunity in the first-team before the season ends, with his current contract set to run until the summer.

Show all