Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister is really pushing for an early summer move away from Brighton according to Ben Jacobs.

The journalist was speaking on The Done Deal Show, when he claimed that the Argentine is trying to get away from the Amex Stadium as soon as possible.

Of course, this comes against a backdrop of huge interest from Liverpool who have reportedly held talks with Mac Allister’s family as of late.

The Reds seem to be really keen to sign Mac Allister, and it sounds as though the player is also pulling in the same direction.

Mac Allister rushing a move

Jacobs shared what he knows about the ‘exceptional’ Brighton midfielder.

“Alexis Mac Allister is the one really pushing and trying for the early move If Brighton make European football they are not going to want an exodus and they only sell on their terms. That doesn’t mean Caicedo won’t be sold, but if MacAllister goes early we have to wait and see what Brighton do,” Jacobs said.

“They are going to want a replacement and that may delay a Caicedo move later into the window or it might make Brighton a bit more bullish.

“Nothing has changed with Caicedo. Just because he’s signed a new deal, he still appreciates that big clubs want him and Brighton know that but they are not going to sell MacAllister day one of the window, say Caicedo day one of the window and then be like ‘yikes’.

First summer signing

It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Mac Allister ended up being the Reds’ first summer signing.

The midfielder is clearly angling for an early move, and with Liverpool keen to bolster their midfield, he could be the first man through the door at Anfield this summer.

This is a huge positive for Liverpool for numerous reasons, not only will it allow Mac Allister to bed in quickly and enjoy a long pre-season under Jurgen Klopp, it’s an early statement of transfer window intent.

Don’t be shocked if this deal is done and dusted in a matter of weeks.

