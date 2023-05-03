'They are there': Fabrizio Romano says £70m Liverpool target's family are about to speak directly with Klopp











Alexis Mac Allister’s family are set to speak to Liverpool about a potential move to Anfield this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated that Liverpool are set to have a meeting with the player’s camp – which, in this case, is his family, claiming that they will also chat to Jurgen Klopp about his ideas going forward with Mac Allister.

As we know, Liverpool are very keen to improve their midfield in the summer transfer window, and it sounds as though the £70m player is one they’re very keen to add to their squad.

Mac Allister set for talks

Romano shared what he knows about Liverpool and Mac Allister.

“With Alexis Mac Allister, they are there. They will speak to the player’s side, when I mention the player’s side in this case it is his family. His family are going to speak to Liverpool about the project, get the ideas of Jurgen Klopp about what they want to do. My expectation is that Mac Allister will leave Brighton 100 per cent in the summer,” Romano said.

Promising

This sounds like a very promising development for Liverpool.

The fact that Mac Allister’s family are open to speaking to the Reds is a sign that the player may well be open to signing, and once you’ve had the sweet talk from Jurgen Klopp, it’s very hard to turn him down.

As ever though, this deal will likely come down to finances. Mac Allister has been touted as a £70m player in the past, and with FSG still looking for outside investment at Anfield, they may not be able to spend that sort of money on a player from Brighton.

Regardless, this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as we head into the summer.

