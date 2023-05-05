Fabrizio Romano says 'exceptional' midfielder is 'keen' on Liverpool move











Speculation linking Liverpool and Alexis Mac Allister has intensified in recent days.

The Reds appear to be working hard to seal a deal and bring the Argentina midfielder to Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano has been keeping Liverpool fans posted with updates on his Twitter feed.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

One of his latest transfer updates, from Friday morning, says Mac Allister is keen on joining the Reds.

Romano stressed that it’s not a done deal regarding personal terms.

“There are still details to be clarified before full agreement on personal terms,” he said.

The transfer insider also said negotiations will continue over the next fortnight.

Liverpool could find themselves up against Manchester United, but the Red Devils are just “interested” for now.

An approach for Mac Allister would depend on the Old Trafford club’s sale, added Romano.

Our view

Liverpool are in dire need of bolstering their midfield ranks amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

Although the Reds have backed away from a deal for Jude Bellingham, they now look to be going for quantity as well as quality.

James Milner is reportedly set to head to Brighton, so they’ll certainly need to replace the reliable veteran.

At the same time, the Seagulls may well be in a position to sell Mac Allister if/when Milner goes the other way.

Mac Allister, who reportedly has a £70million price tag, would be a solid shout for the Reds.

He has shown he has what it takes to impress at the highest level, and has a lot of Premier League experience.

And at just 24 years of age, the ‘exceptional‘ talent is still young and only just starting to approach his peak years.

Hopefully Liverpool will be able to wrap a deal up ahead of the transfer window opening.