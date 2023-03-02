'Really important': Kevin Campbell says 26-year-old has been Everton's best player for two years now











Former Everton forward Kevin Campbell has insisted that Alex Iwobi is ‘really important’ and has been the club’s best player over the last couple of seasons.

Speaking on Stadium Astro ahead of last night’s 4-0 defeat away at Arsenal, Campbell was asked to reflect on Iwobi’s current role under Sean Dyche, operating as a right-winger following a successful spell in the middle of the park under Everton’s previous manager Frank Lampard.

When asked by presenter Adam Carruthers to comment on Alex Iwobi’s switch to wide right after doing so well in a central position, Campbell revealed his belief that the Nigerian attacker has been a key player for Everton in recent seasons, but understands why Sean Dyche has opted to put him on the wing.

“Look I think Iwobi’s been arguably Everton’s best player probably over the past couple of seasons but needs must Adam, the fact of the matter is Dyche has his way,” Campbell said.

“He’s got the three players in the centre of the pitch with energy, toughness and they’ve got legs to get about.

“I think he needs Iwobi wide down that right-hand side to really give them an outlet and, again that energy to protest Coleman going back and to try and create something going forward. I think that’s really important to Everton.”

Iwobi has brought creativity to difficult season for Everton

Indeed, Iwobi has statistically been Everton’s most creative player of the campaign so far, creating 34 chances from open play in the Premier League. He provided the assist for Seamus Coleman’s superb strike in the 1-0 win over Leeds United last month.

Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images

Iwobi’s versatility and work rate has meant that the ex-Arsenal man has played in a number of positions since his 2019 move to Goodison Park, and while I appreciate the points that Campbell makes in his interview, I would argue that playing our most creative outlet in a less-preferred role seems counterproductive.

However, the Everton boss seems settled on a midfield trio of Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure, so unless we see a change in formation, Iwobi will likely remain on the wing for the Blues.