What Seamus Coleman did on the pitch at full-time after Leeds United win

When the full-time whistle went at Goodison Park on Saturday, Seamus Coleman’s magnificent strike had lifted Everton out of the relegation zone.

A report from The Athletic has now shared what Everton’s captain did after the game finished at the weekend.

It was a huge clash at the bottom of the table with Leeds started the day a point above the Toffees.

It was always going to be a game of fine margins, with both sides struggling in front of goal.

Sean Dyche was still missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Leeds top scorer Rodrigo Moreno was unavailable due to injury.

In the end, the unlikeliest of goal scorers scored the unlikeliest of goals.

Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images

Sprinting down the right-hand channel, Seamus Coleman got on the end of an Alex Iwobi pass.

The ball sat up nicely, and from a near-impossible angle Coleman volleyed the ball past Illan Meslier.

The Leeds goalkeeper had gambled on Coleman trying to deliver a cross, but the box was empty, and the Irishman expertly executed an incredibly difficult shot.

Coleman and the rest of his Everton teammates were delighted when the full-time whistle blew.

They’ve now won back-to-back games at Goodison Park and climbed up the table to 16th.

Everton captain Coleman celebrates win at full-time

The Athletic’s report has shared more details about Coleman’s celebrations at the end of the game.

‘As others departed the field on the final whistle, Coleman, who scored a sublime winning goal, performed his well-earned victory lap to Spirit of the Blues and his own “60 grand Seamus Coleman” song,’ the report states.

‘He started by running to a jubilant Gwladys Street, all clenched fists and raw emotion, then continued jogging in the direction of Goodison’s Main Stand.

‘As he left the field for the dugout, he let out one final, primal roar.’

Coleman has spent nearly his entire professional career at Everton, and his emotions at full-time show how much the club means to him.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

He’s spent so much time in Merseyside, he’s even admitted he’s starting to pick up a Scouse accent.

Coleman has taken his role as captain seriously, with James Tarkowski sharing how he welcomed him to the club in the summer.

The 34-year-old may not have expected to play 15 times in the Premier League already this season.

Nathan Patterson’s introduction to the side has been scuppered by injury, although he’s looked bright when available.

Dyche will know how important it is to have dependable leaders like Coleman in the squad for a relegation scrap.

