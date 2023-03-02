Everton boss Sean Dyche shares what changed about Arsenal's players last night











Sean Dyche says his Everton side faced a different Arsenal team to the one they beat 1-0 in his first game in charge.

The Gunners won 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium last night to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

They endured a little wobble last month, kickstarted by that loss at Goodison Park, but have since won three games in a row.

Dyche spoke to the BBC after the game about the differences between the Gunners side Everton beat last month and last night’s game.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Sean Dyche praises Arsenal after they beat Everton 4-0

He said: “[The Arsenal opener] changed the whole game. The game plan was working, which you have to do at places like this.

“Forty minutes, a goal out of nothing. I can’t legislate for the second goal and the game is getting away from you. When you’re 2-0 up it brings the freedom.

“They played well but couldn’t break us down [for 40 minutes]. That’s pleasing for us. In the second half they showed what a side they are.

“You look at Arsenal’s work ethic, they knew because they came to Goodison and we put in a shift and protected our lead, they responded. The top teams learn.”

Everton are a different prospect away from home and it seems their survival hopes rest largely on their displays at Goodison Park.

That was the same case last season under Frank Lampard, and the Toffees look set for an almost identical struggle at the business end of this season.

They sit 18th, having played one more game than the pairs of teams directly above and below them, ahead of a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.