Real Madrid to make their move for ‘superstar’ talent Arsenal want to sign

Arsenal fans might be getting excited by their transfer business this summer but Real Madrid are about to flex their muscle on one target.

The Spanish giants have had a quiet summer so far and despite continued talk of a move for Kylian Mbappe, the La Liga side continue to simply lurk in the background on many deals.

However, according to Goal – citing a report from Mundo Deportivo – Madrid will now try and muscle their way in on a player Arsenal want to sign in the form of Arda Guler.

Photo by Yusuf Dursun/ images/Getty Images

The Turkish youngster is one of the most in-demand players in Europe this summer and has a host of teams looking to sign him.

According to Goal though, Real Madrid are now the latest to get involved and are planning on sending an entourage which, includes club legend Roberto Carlos, to speak to the youngster.

Guler wanted across Europe

Reports from AS this week have claimed that Guler is the latest player Arsenal are keen on signing.

The Gunners are already active in the market and have completed a deal for Kai Havertz. Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are expected to follow, with more signings not yet ruled out.

However, the idea of signing Guler will now seem difficult for Arsenal. Whenever Real Madrid are involved, it can be tough for players to turn down.

Guler is widely regarded as one of the top young talents in Europe right now.

Tipped by the Turkish media to be a ‘superstar‘ in the future, Guler is expected to have a number of clubs to choose from when it comes to moving on from Fenerbahce.

Manchester City have scouted Guler as well. The youngster is said to have a small release clause of around £15m.