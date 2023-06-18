Arsenal face competition for yet another transfer target this summer, this time in the form of Atletico Bilbao forward, Nico Williams.

Williams is one of the attacking players that Arsenal are said to be considering this summer. Reports just a few days ago claimed the Gunners were keeping a close eye on the youngster.

However, according to The Athletic, Real Madrid are now also keen on signing Williams if he does decide to move on this summer.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Nico Williams wanted by Arsenal and Real Madrid

Lauded for being an ‘incredible‘ young player by his older brother Inaki, Williams has emerged as a target for a number of big-spending clubs this summer.

Along with the interest from Arsenal and now Madrid, Aston Villa are also known to have made their interest in Williams known. However, the player has apparently opted against a move to Villa Park.

Bilbao are likely to demand big money for Williams should they decide to sell, albeit there is said to be a release clause of around £43m in his contract.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to bring in new players this summer. And while the focus is on midfield and particularly, Declan Rice, a new winger or forward is also wanted.

One to watch

There is definitely a top player waiting to be unleashed on the world in Nico Williams. He has been superb for Bilbao and looks like he’s only going to go on and get better.

Is he ready made for Arsenal right now to make a big impact? Possibly not. But is he a player Arsenal can develop and potentially get to a world class level? Definitely.

At £43m, he isn’t the most expensive on the market either and if Arsenal did trigger that clause, he’d surely find it hard to say no.