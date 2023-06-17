Aston Villa look set to miss out on Nico Williams, with the winger not considering making the move to join Unai Emery’s men in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from Marca, which suggests that the Villans are the only team prepared to trigger the release clause in the 20-year-old’s contract this summer.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It had appeared that Aston Villa were looking to make a big play for Nico Williams. Reports from Marca earlier this week claimed that Williams was Emery’s number one target in this window.

Nico Williams not considering Aston Villa move

Aston Villa meanwhile, were prepared to pay the wide-man around £115,000-a-week to make the move to Villa Park.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Marca is now reporting that Villa are actually the only team prepared to pay the £42.7 million which would trigger his release clause. But it seems that they are set for disappointment.

According to Marca, Williams does not want to join Villa in this window. Athletic could now look to agree a new contract with the Spain international.

It is obviously a setback if Villa have missed out on Williams. He appears to be an ‘incredible‘ talent. He scored nine goals and contributed six assists in all competitions this past season. And he can play on either flank.

But Villa have done a lot of really exciting business in the market over the last couple of years. So they will surely have plenty of other options in mind.

Williams is also not quite the finished article. So it would have probably been a bit of a gamble to spend so much on him at this stage of his career.

It is a blow. It says plenty that he was reportedly one of Emery’s top targets. But there is still a lot for their fans to be excited about with the window only just kicking off.