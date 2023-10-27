Real Madrid monitoring £150k-a-week Arsenal man as well as Gabriel Jesus

Mikel Arteta has been impressing a lot since he took over at Arsenal and he’s on the brink of returning the club to winning ways.

Arsenal pushed Manchester City all the way last season but fell short. This year, though, they look better equipped with new signings like Declan Rice and more fitting in nicely.

However, Arteta’s success with the Gunners hasn’t gone unnoticed either.

And after being linked to Gabriel Jesus this week, Real Madrid are now also apparently keeping a close watch on Arteta himself.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Mikel Arteta

Writing in his latest column for The Independent, journalist Miguel Delaney claims Madrid are looking at who could replace Carlo Ancelotti.

And while Xabi Alonso is a name firmly in their sights, Delaney also says Arteta is a man who Madrid are more than aware of.

“They had already been discussing Mikel Arteta’s impact at Arsenal despite the fact this is his first job. They believe Alonso is more than capable of similar. Some at Liverpool will be monitoring all of this, of course, since he is already seen as someone who could eventually succeed Jurgen Klopp,” Delaney writes.

Arteta is one of the highest paid managers in England on around £160k-a-week. Of course, salary won’t be an issue for a club of Real’s size.

Arsenal fans will be worried

The problem for any club when Real Madrid come knocking is that they are nearly always impossible to turn down.

For Arteta, there is also the lure of returning to Spain, as well as managing the world’s biggest club.

Naturally, Arsenal fans will have a worry that Arteta will eventually end up moving on. But if he does move on and it’s after he’s won the league for the Gunners, then they might just wish him well.

Arteta has done brilliantly with Arsenal and it’s little wonder Madrid are looking. If they do come knocking, though, expect Arsenal’s board to fight hard to keep their man.