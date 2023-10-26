Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on ‘magnificent’ Arsenal player

Arsenal have become an attractive proposition for players when it comes to transfers.

The Gunners have managed to make a number of big signings in recent seasons such as Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz.

However, there are other big clubs in the world who still hold a big pull and according to Spanish outlet Sport, Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Gabriel Jesus’ situation in North London.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Gabriel Jesus

According to Sport, Madrid and Barcelona were looking to sign Jesus in the summer but were eventually outbid by Arsenal to the tune of £45m.

However, it’s claimed that Jesus has not been forgotten about by Real and he is being ‘closely followed’.

Jesus has been in scintillating form of late for Arsenal and produced a masterclass in midweek to help the Gunners down Sevilla.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He did pick up an injury though and could end up missing this weekend’s clash with Sheffield United.

Mikel Arteta has yet to confirm anything but there is a doubt over the Brazilian.

Big money needed to sign the Brazilian

There’s no way Arsenal would entertain offers for Jesus right now and it would take huge money from Madrid to even get the Gunners’ attention.

Yes, South American players do like the lure of playing for Real and Barca but right now, the Premier League is the league to be a part of.

For the ‘magnificent‘ Jesus, there is unfinished business and you’d assume he won’t be going anywhere until he has led Arsenal to some sort of trophy success.

In the future, he might well fancy the move to the Spanish capital. But right now, Jesus seems all in on Arsenal and with good reason.

Mikel Arteta is building something big at the club and there’s a feeling Jesus will end up being a key part of things for years to come.