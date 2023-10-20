Declan Rice is already really close with £27m Arsenal player and 24-year-old after summer move

Declan Rice is close to both Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard, with the Arsenal summer signing already seen as a leader around London Colney.

That is according to a report from The Times, which notes that the 24-year-old has also joined the group of Arsenal players who will often play golf together.

Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard have certainly been two inspired signings for Arsenal. Of course, one of those moves received huge publicity, with Rice becoming the Gunners’ all-time record signing.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The midfielder has managed to exceed expectations since his move. He has arguably been Arsenal’s best player so far this season. And it is telling that few are discussing whether the Gunners were right to spend so much on the England international.

The Times notes that he has also done brilliantly when it comes to integrating himself within the squad. And the two players he is particularly close with are Eddie Nketiah and Trossard.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rice and Nketiah were at Chelsea together before their respective releases. So his relationship with Trossard may come as more of a surprise.

Arsenal have made so many smart signings in recent years

Like Rice, Trossard has been a brilliant signing. There was a little concern when Arsenal made their move for the Brighton star in January. It hardly captured the imagination of supporters with a title challenge on the cards.

But Trossard has been superb, fully justifying the £27 million fee. He has now contributed 11 assists in just 29 games in all competitions. He has also scored four goals.

One of the reasons the signings have been so successful is that they have done so well when it comes to enhancing that team atmosphere.

The group seems to be so united. And for that, Mikel Arteta and Edu deserve real credit. Not only are they bringing in outstanding players, but they are also making signings who fit in so well.