Real Madrid are now interested in signing 25-year-old attacker who Tottenham want











Real Madrid are now reportedly interested in Tottenham Hotspur target Dani Olmo this summer.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who provides an update on the Spanish international.

Tottenham fans will know how important this summer is for their long-term future.

Daniel Levy needs to appoint a new manager, a new director of football and address Harry Kane’s future.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Spurs need to assemble a squad that can help them return to the Champions League if they miss out this season.

There are some obvious gaps in the squad that the club need to address.

One of those is a central creative player that the team is desperately in need of.

Tottenham have been linked with Dani Olmo to fill that role, but might now face competition from Real Madrid.

Spurs are unlikely to be able to compete financially with Carlo Ancelotti’s side if it came down to a bidding war.

However, Romano suggests that may not be a problem in their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Real Madrid want Tottenham target Olmo

The transfer guru gave an update on the RB Leipzig playmaker and said: “Understand big clubs are well informed on the situation of Dani Olmo — current deal expires in 2024, could be a bargain this summer while Leipzig have offered new deal.

“Barça appreciate Olmo since long time, different priorities now — Real Madrid and Bayern are tracking him.”

Tottenham will hope they’re among the big clubs Romano mentions that are interested in the Spanish international.

Leipzig want to offer Olmo a new deal, but if they can’t agree one soon, they will have to consider selling him this summer.

Olmo has only provided four assists in the Bundesliga this season, which is a poor return in 21 appearances.

His first full season in Germany provided a much better example of what Olmo can produce, scoring five times and contributing nine assists.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Without knowing who Tottenham’s next manager is, it might be hard to sell Olmo on a move to north London over Real Madrid.

Their previous managers haven’t utilised an advanced playmaker, and whoever replaces Antonio Conte may not want to either.

Olmo is a good option to have available this summer.

However, Spurs need to get their act together quickly to convince players of his calibre that they’re worth joining.

Show all