Dani Olmo about to be offered new contract after Tottenham reportedly try to sign him











RB Leipzig now want to offer Spanish attacking midfielder Dani Olmo a new contract amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The update comes via journalist Florian Plettenberg via his social media channels.

If there’s one area Tottenham need to concentrate on in the transfer market this summer, it’s finding a creative central player.

All too often, Tottenham are relying on Harry Kane to make things happen if they can’t create chances in wide areas.

Cristian Stellini is without Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield, which is a massive blow.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, even the Uruguayan isn’t well known for being an attacking force on the pitch.

In Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, Spurs have two midfielders who are better at moving the ball onto others than playing a killer pass.

Tottenham have identified Dani Olmo as a potential solution to that problem, especially given his current contract situation.

However, RB Leipzig now want to extend the 24-year-old’s time in Germany even further.

If they can’t, Plettenberg has shared what it will cost Spurs to bring the Spanish international to north London.

Tottenham target Olmo could sign new contract

The tweet from Plettenberg on Olmo reads: “News #[Dani] Olmo: [Max] Eberl wants to go all in now in order to extend beyond 2024! RB will improve the last offer soon. Two options now:

“Extension with a release clause of around €70m [£61.6m] included.

“Sale in summer. Valuation: €30m [£26.5m].”

The ‘outstanding’ playmaker would be a bargain if Tottenham could sign him for £26.5m this summer.

After taking the unusual step to leave Barcelona’s academy to join Dinamo Zagreb, clubs across Europe started to take notice.

RB Leipzig have recruited well from Croatia before and were quick to snap him up in 2020.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He’s already earned 30 caps for Spain, and although his numbers aren’t outstanding this season, he could be a brilliant option for Spurs.

Tottenham will be closely monitoring Olmo’s contract situation as the transfer window approaches.

They could secure a really exciting player for a knock down price if he decides to consider his options in the summer.

