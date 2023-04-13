Report: Tottenham enquire about signing Dani Olmo after Julian Nagelsmann praise











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Spurs are without a permanent manager after Antonio Conte was shown the door over two weeks ago. Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason are calling the shots for the time being, but there will be changes in the summer.

Irrespective of who the manager will be, Tottenham need reinforcements in their squad. Leipzig star Olmo is reportedly a target.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Tottenham enquire about signing Dani Olmo

German outlet BILD (print edition, April 12, 2023, page 20), as relayed by SportWitness, claim this week that Dani Olmo looks set to leave RB Leipzig this summer.

The 24-year-old, who joined the club in January 2020, will enter the final year of his contract this summer. Leipzig either have to extend his deal or let him go to avoid losing him for nothing in 2024.

Olmo hasn’t shown much interest in signing a new contract, with the report claiming that he is ‘leaning more and more’ towards an exit at the end of this season.

Among the interested clubs are Tottenham. The report claims that Spurs have already made an enquiry about signing Olmo, who will be available for a fee in the region of £35 million.

Olmo has scored four goals and provided six assists in just over 1000 minutes of football for Leipzig this season.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Julian Nagelsmann loves him

Julian Nagelsmann remains a wanted man after losing his job at Bayern Munich, and the German is reportedly Spurs’ top managerial target at the moment.

It’s unclear how likely it is that he will pick Tottenham over clubs like Real Madrid and Chelsea. Perhaps, signing a player he raved about a few years ago could convince him.

Nagelsmann worked with Olmo during his time at Leipzig. He branded the Spaniard as an ‘outstanding footballer‘, before saying: “The Bundesliga has a higher pace than the Croatian league, so it takes some time to adjust physically. But he was extremely hard-working, won the ball a lot of times and defended very robustly.

“He has exceptional abilities and is very safe with the ball. When he gets put under pressure, he knows how to provoke a foul.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all