After two weeks without a game, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou may have a couple of headaches ahead of his team selection.

However, it seems as though he’s already made up his mind on one change ahead of Monday’s clash with Fulham.

Yves Bissouma picked up a red card against Luton Town before the international break, with the 27-year-old having to serve his suspension against Marco Silva’s side.

Postecoglou confirmed at his pre-match press conference today that Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is the obvious replacement for Bissouma.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Postecoglou confirms Hojbjerg as ‘logical replacement’

Journalist Dan Kilpatrick confirmed on his Twitter page that Postecoglou described Hojbjerg as a “readymade replacement” and the “logical one to come in” in place of Bissouma.

28-year-old Hojbjerg has been a bit part player since Postecoglou’s arrival at Tottenham this summer.

The Danish international is yet to start a Premier League game under the new boss, with his only start coming in the Carabao Cup defeat against Monday’s opponents Fulham.

He came on at halftime in the victory over Luton after Bissouma’s dismissal, with Monday a great opportunity for the former Southampton man.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Huge opportunity for Hojbjerg

With Hojbjerg set to be given a rare start on Monday night, it is vital the midfielder takes his opportunity with both hands.

It’s safe to say Postecoglou doesn’t currently see the Dane as a regular starter for the club, but with Bissouma out it gives him a chance to prove to the boss why he should be starting.

He’s been a great servant to the club, and a model professional times too despite not getting the game time he desires – but there is no doubt Hojbjerg will showcase his quality against Fulham on Monday.