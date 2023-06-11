How Tottenham’s players have reacted to Ange Postecoglou becoming their new manager

Tottenham Hotspur players and staff have reacted positively to the appointment of Ange Postecoglou.

That’s according to Football.London, which notes that Postecoglou held a transfer meeting with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on Friday.

Postecoglou was officially named as Tottenham’s new manager earlier this week after a lengthy search for Antonio Conte’s successor.

The Aussie boss is set to begin work at Hotspur Way on July 1 after penning a four-year deal with Spurs.

He quickly emerged as the leading candidate for the job after the season ended and a deal was wrapped up just two days after he delivered a domestic treble at Celtic.

His appointment has received mixed reactions amongst the Tottenham fan base, with some scepticism over his lack of experience in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

But it seems that Tottenham’s players have reacted positively to the appointment.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

How Tottenham’s players have reacted to Postecoglou appointment

Football.London reports that there has been a ‘generally positive’ reaction within Spurs to the appointment of Postecoglou.

It’s noted that staff and players have reached out to people who have worked under the 57-year-old in the past.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Postecoglou has impressed at almost all of his previous clubs having delivered silverware in Australia, Japan and Scotland.

There may have been some concerns over whether the players would welcome the appointment given the high-profile names they’ve worked under in previous years.

But Tottenham needed to go in a different direction having failed to progress under managers such as Conte and Jose Mourinho.

While Postecoglou certainly wasn’t the biggest name to be linked with the Spurs job, he seems like the perfect fit for a club in disarray on and off the pitch.

Most recently, he galvanised the Celtic supporters after walking into a situation where the club were miles behind their arch-rivals Rangers.

Tottenham will be hoping he can have a similar impact in North London and it’s a positive start that his appointment has seemingly gone down well with the Spurs squad.