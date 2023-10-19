Yves Bissouma has lauded Ange Postecoglou, suggesting that the Tottenham Hotspur boss has a crazy amount of energy which inspires the entire team.

Bissouma was speaking in an interview with Colinterview, in which he compared the Australian with former Brighton boss Graham Potter.

Yves Bissouma is definitely one player who will be delighted that Ange Postecoglou became Tottenham manager over the summer. Of course, the Mali international endured a really disappointing first season in North London.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

He barely played under Antonio Conte. But things have changed dramatically this season. Bissouma has been one of the very best central midfielders in the Premier League. And he has played a pivotal role in guiding Tottenham to the top of the table.

Yves Bissouma lauds Ange Postecoglou

Of course, Bissouma will sit out the first game back after picking up a red card against Luton. But he has been outstanding overall. And he suggested that the appointment of Postecoglou changed a lot for him.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

“I was going to say. He has this determination about him. He has this crazy energy, and it’s this energy that he transmits to the team. He has crazy energy. This coach is something crazy. He reminds a little of Graham [Potter]. He has this crazy energy, it’s incredible,” he told Colinterview.

Manager’s appointment a game-changer for midfielder and Tottenham fans

Those who watched Postecoglou’s Celtic side knew that there was the potential for him to do well at Tottenham. They have endured some disappointing years. But they are a club with a lot of potential.

But few could have imagined that Postecoglou would start so well. He has taken absolutely no time at all to capture the imagination of supporters. They play some of the most exciting football in the Premier League. And clearly, it is leading to some success.

Many seemingly still need convincing that Spurs are really going to be in the title picture this season. It is not yet clear whether they have the squad depth to compete over the entirety of the campaign.

But there is absolutely no question that they have made rapid progress under Postecoglou. And Tottenham fans now have a team which they can identify with and actually really like.

Yves Bissouma is one of those who is absolutely central to this new Tottenham team.