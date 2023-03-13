Ray Parlour thinks Edu has pulled off an absolute bargain by signing Martin Odegaard











Ray Parlour has now admitted that the deal to sign Martin Odegaard to Arsenal was an absolute bargain.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (13/3 8:13am), Parlour was once again blown again by the Norwegian yesterday.

Martin Odegaard scored the final goal in a comfortable 3-0 win over Fulham yesterday.

It meant Arsenal maintain their gap at the top of the Premier League after Manchester City’s victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The clash between the two title-chasing sides next month looks set to be a huge encounter.

There’s plenty of games to go before then, and Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can maintain their current form.

Fulham weren’t at their best yesterday, but Arsenal truly capitalised with another incredibly fast start.

A hat-trick of Leandro Trossard assists was the highlight, as Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Odegaard scored the goals.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Parlour suggested this morning that Odegaard’s £30m move to Arsenal from Real Madrid was an exceptional deal.

Edu looks to have pulled off yet another masterstroke in the transfer market with the 24-year-old.

Arsenal’s club captain may now start to dream about lifting that Premier League trophy on the final day of the season.

Parlour think Odegaard move to Arsenal was a bargain

The Arsenal legend was reviewing the game on TalkSPORT, and said: “He’s been a brilliant signing Odegaard.

“They tried to go for Maddison, £60-£70m and they couldn’t get him probably.

“They went with Odegaard for £30-35m, what a steal. He’s never injured, he’s always wants the ball in tight situations.

“That’s why Real Madrid went in for him as a youngster, he didn’t make it, but now he’s such an important player for Arsenal.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta wasn’t best pleased with the Norwegian yesterday in the second-half, despite the result being wrapped up.

Odegaard has admitted he loves playing alongside new signing Trossard after he expertly set up his goal.

Arteta now a selection dilemma on his hands with Gabriel Jesus returning to action off the bench yesterday.

It seems very harsh to drop any of his attacking starters yesterday, but one will make to make way for Jesus.

It certainly won’t be Odegaard, who as Parlour suggested, has been absolutely brilliant for Arsenal this season.

