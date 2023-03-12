Martin Odegaard issues verdict on Leandro Trossard after Arsenal win











Martin Odegaard has told Sky Sports (broadcast on 12/3; 16:01) that he loves playing alongside Leandro Trossard after Arsenal’s emphatic win over Fulham on Sunday.

The Gunners have restored their five point lead at the top of the Premier League. They played some absolutely stunning football at Craven Cottage, with Trossard absolutely at the heart of their display.

The Belgian did not actually score against Marco Silva’s side. But he produced a stunning performance, setting up all three goals for the league leaders.

Odegaard praises Trossard after Arsenal win

His final assist of the afternoon came just before half-time, with Trossard picking out Odegaard. The Norwegian did brilliantly to weave through a couple of players before firing a shot into the corner.

It was a performance which showed exactly why Arsenal decided to bring Trossard to the Emirates in the January transfer window at a time when signing the right attacker looked absolutely vital.

Certainly, Odegaard has expressed his delight at getting the chance to play alongside the former Brighton man when asked about his display.

“I think he’s brought some amazing things to the team,” he told Sky Sports. “I love to play with him. He’s always there to link up, he always looks for the combinations. And when he’s in the box, he’s good to find the right pass like he did today and he’s done in the other matches. So really happy to have him on the team.”

TBR View: Forward the perfect signing at the right time for the Gunners

Whatever events led to Arsenal pursuing a deal for Trossard, you cannot question the decision from the Gunners. Trossard now has one goal and five assists in the Premier League for Arsenal.

That is the same number of assists that Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus have managed. And both have been outstanding for Mikel Arteta’s side. Only have Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have provided more so far.

Arsenal did not need a game-changing signing up front in January. Eddie Nketiah had done well after Jesus sustained an injury at the World Cup.

Signing someone with a proven record in the Premier League and an ability to play across the forward line is proving to be a masterstroke.

He may not have scored, but Trossard really set the stage for Arsenal to clear the latest hurdle put in front of them.