Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was delighted with yesterday’s win over Fulham, but wasn’t happy with Martin Odegaard.

The Athletic journalist Jordan Campbell shared on Twitter the Spaniard’s anger towards Odegaard during the second-half.

It was another brilliant win for the Gunners yesterday.

On paper, Fulham could have proved to be a real challenge to Arsenal’s title charge yesterday.

They’ve defied all expectations to sit comfortably in the top half of the Premier League.

However, Arsenal simply overpowered them in the first-half, and capitalised on some poor performances from the hosts.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli scored just minutes apart to give Fulham a mountain to climb.

And just before the half-time break, Martin Odegaard added a third goal and a very comfortable cushion.

However, Arteta was still demanding Odegaard uphold the intensity that have put Arsenal in such a strong position this season.

The £30m playmaker wasn’t allowed to let standards slip just because the game was already wrapped up.

Arsenal boss Arteta furious with Odegaard

The Athletic journalist Jordan Campbell shared on Twitter what the manager was doing during the game.

“You can see how insistent Arteta is that they don’t drop their level even though it’s comfortable,” Campbell said.

“Odegaard switched off at a quick throw there and he was straight out thumping his hands together.”

The Norwegian has been absolutely sensational this season, and scored another brilliant goal yesterday.

He was allowed too much space by Fulham’s defenders in the box, and gave Bernd Leno no chance.

Shaka Hislop said after the game he has to keep reminding himself that Odegaard is only 24 years old.

Arteta has already made Odegaard Arsenal captain this season despite his young age.

He’s a leader on and off the pitch, and certainly benefitted from Joao Palhinha’s absence in the middle of the park.

Fulham were punished by giving the Norwegian too much space, and couldn’t get near him at times.

Arsenal now have two more matches to concentrate on before the international break and the final run-in.

