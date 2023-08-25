Ray Parlour suggests Everton should try and sign £97.5m striker this summer

Ray Parlour has suggested that Everton should make an audacious move to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea this summer.

Parlour was speaking on TalkSPORT (25/8 6:25am) and was discussing the Belgian’s future with Alan Brazil.

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino appears to have no use for the £97.5m striker this season.

After spending last season on loan at Inter Milan, the Belgian international wants to move on after a disastrous return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea need forward options right now after new signing Christopher Nkunku picked up a serious injury.

Nicolas Jackson is picking up the slack while Armando Broja is ‘at the end’ of his rehab following an ACL injury.

Tottenham have tentatively been linked with Romelu Lukaku, but Parlour has suggested that Everton should make a move for the 30-year-old.

Lukaku had a brilliant stint at Goodison Park earlier in his career, scoring 68 league goals across four seasons.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

However, given Everton’s current injury problems in that area, they don’t need another striker who has failed to start more than half of his team’s league games in each of the last two seasons.

Parlour suggests Everton move for Lukaku

Speaking about the forward’s future, Parlour said: “Well I’m just thinking, what about Everton?

“I know they’re not struck with a lot of money at the moment, but could they get him on loan?

“Because he did really well at Everton, didn’t he? Maybe the Everton fans will say we need a better strike force at the moment, maybe [Romelu] Lukaku fits in there?”

A loan move would make the most sense but even that might be stretching Everton’s finances.

Photo by RAUL MEE/AFP via Getty Images

The club are currently funding a new stadium and still feeling the ill effects of years of overspending on poor signings.

Che Adams has been linked with a move to Goodison Park but even he might end up being out of their price range.

Everton fans would love Parlour’s suggestion that they make a move for Lukaku but it’s difficult to see it happening.

He appears to have his heart set on a move to Italy while Everton won’t be able to cover his wages.

Sean Dyche will be praying that the club find a solution to their goalscoring issues in the next seven days.